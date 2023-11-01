Winds shift, warmer temps on the horizon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Temperatures are on the rebound today after one of the coldest Halloweens on record. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a southwest wind 5-15 mph. It will be partly to mostly cloudy. Tonight won’t be as chilly with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. Our next round of rain is possible later this weekend into early next week, followed by colder temperatures.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 41°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 29°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High: 53°.

