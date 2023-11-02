1-74 Bridge joins Light the World in Teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge will light up teal.

Landmarks across Iowa, including the 74 bridge, together with more than 1,000 buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal today to raise awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program.

The Iowa landmarks are among more than 1,000 sites worldwide “going teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness. This is the 10th year of AFA’s campaign.

