Applications for winter energy assistance now open

DES MOINES, Iowa - As the temperature drops and energy bills climb, some people may find it harder to keep up with their energy bill. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, can give people a one time boost to keep from falling behind.

Chris Ackman with the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, says LIHEAP is a one time payment to help get caught up.

“It’s important to know that it’s not intended to pay your household’s total energy cost, but but a portion of the residential heating cost so that it could hopefully open up a budget, help families budget during a tough economy,” Ackman said.

Ackman says with the holiday season around the corner, this can be a relief to working families. “Especially around the cold season, the holidays are also coming up during, you know, November and December, so budgets could be tighter for families who are living paycheck to paycheck. So, this hopefully it can be a little bit to ease that burden,” Ackman said.

The Iowa Utilities Board says to qualify, your household income must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, if you live alone, you can’t earn more than $29,000. For a family of four, you need to make less than $60,000. The full list of income limits by family size can be found here.

The applications are open now and through the end of April. Ackman says if you think you’re going to need it, go ahead and apply now. “For heating assistance, now is a great time to apply, because November, December, January, February, are some of the coldest months of the year,” Ackman said.

To apply, you’ll need to do so through your local community action agency:

If you don’t qualify for LIHEAP funds, Ackman says to call your utility provider. They may offer payment plans to help get caught up.

