Christmas tree arrives at Vibrant Arena

Lighting on the Commons, Christmas tree arrives in downtown Moline.
By Kate Kopatich and Randy Biery
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - ‘Tis the season. The Vibrant Arena’s annual Christmas tree arrived in downtown Moline at the John Deere Commons Thursday morning.

Officials in charge of Lighting on the Commons say the tree was donated by Scott and Susan Young from Davenport.

Fun fact- this was the Vibrant Arena’s first Christmas tree to cross new new I-74 Bridge, Lighting on the Commons officials said. The tree is a 35-year-old Blue Spruce that is approximately 40 feet tall and it’s expected to contain approximately 30,000 lights.

The Lighting on the Commons ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the John Deere Commons. Additional information can be found, here.

