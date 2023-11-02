CRIME STOPPERS: $20,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Corey Harrell Jr. case

CRIME STOPPERS of the Quad Cities for Nov. 2
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and police are seeking justice for Corey Harrell Jr. with marking five years since his death, and no arrests have been made yet.

Around 10 a.m. Oc. 31, 2018, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall, police said.

Moline police said they are seeking further information on this case.

Police said, the shooting happened in broad daylight. There were people in the area who may have seen something or heard something.

Police ask if you have any information but haven’t said something, please come forward now.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $2,500 reward and a private party is offering a reward of $17,500 for a total of $20,000 for information that leads to arrests.

If you have information, call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

RELATED
Family and friends gather for the 5 year anniversary of the Corey Harrell Jr homicide

Every year since family and friends gather in the parking lot behind City Hall in a remembrance walk.

1

