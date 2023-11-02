CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for failure to register address

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Lucas Elliott, 31, is wanted by Moline police on a warrant for sex offender failure to register a new address.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Elliot is 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

