CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for failure to register

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

James Puckett, 34, is wanted by Moline police on a warrant for sex offender failure to register.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Puckett is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

