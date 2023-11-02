Deputies identify woman in fatal Louisa County fire

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman killed in a house fire Tuesday.

Deputies said, 56-year-old Cynthia Collins, who lived at the house, died in the fire along with two dogs.

Deputies said at 6:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Louisa County Emergency Personnel responded to a reported house fire in the 200 block of North Madison Street in Grandview, Iowa.

A Louisa County deputy said they arrived on the scene at 6:23 a.m. and were unable to make entry due to the excessive heat and extensive smoke coming from the home.

Shortly after, at 6:29 a.m., Grandview firefighters said they arrived on the scene to witness heavy smoke and fire coming from the front part of the home.

After further investigation, deputies said they found Collins, along with the family’s dogs, inside the home.

The fire scene was handed over to the State of Iowa Fire Marshall’s office to complete the investigation, according to a media release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death are both pending results from the state evidence lab and state medical examiner’s office, deputies said. No foul play is suspected.

