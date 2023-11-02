Deputies identify woman in fatal Louisa County fire

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 2.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman killed in a house fire Tuesday.

Deputies said, 56-year-old Cynthia Collins, who lived at the house, died in the fire along with two dogs.

Deputies said at 6:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Louisa County Emergency Personnel responded to a reported house fire in the 200 block of North Madison Street in Grandview, Iowa.

A Louisa County deputy said they arrived on the scene at 6:23 a.m. and were unable to make entry due to the excessive heat and extensive smoke coming from the home.

Shortly after, at 6:29 a.m., Grandview firefighters said they arrived on the scene to witness heavy smoke and fire coming from the front part of the home.

After further investigation, deputies said they found Collins, along with the family’s dogs, inside the home.

The fire scene was handed over to the State of Iowa Fire Marshall’s office to complete the investigation, according to a media release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death are both pending results from the state evidence lab and state medical examiner’s office, deputies said. No foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning

Latest News

Pleasant Valley school board forum held Wednesday
Iowa Caucuses
Iowa Democrats can request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards
Iowa Democrats may now request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards.
Iowa Democrats may request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards for caucuses
Police identify two people killed in crash in Davenport.
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash