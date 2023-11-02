Dress for Success Quad Cities’ Recycle the Runway

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Dress for Success Quad Cities’ held its annual fundraiser, Recycle the Runway.

Dress for Success is a nonprofit serving women in the QCA by providing job search, career development services as well as professional attire for interviews.

“This, I think is the epitome of celebrating success,” said Dress for Success program director, Caitlyn Goeller.

Over 300 people gathered for Dress for Success’ biggest fundraiser of the year.

“To take old clothing and to refurbish it and to put it into something that somebody would want to wear, made by female designers for models is I think just a really big form of empowerment, taking out the old and making it new,” said Goeller.

Recycle the Runway featured five local designers who showcased runway ready ensembles crafted from bags of recycled clothing.

“Over the majority of the clothing is actually from from us,” said Dress for Success Exec. Director Mauricio Diaz. “They spend eight weeks putting outfit the whole design together, and we’re able to showcase it as well, too. In terms of our sustainability impact that we have in the community, the women that we serve in the community, but also having fun while doing this, like a Project Runway style event.”

The designs were judged by a panel of five women, including Miss Clinton County 2023.

“So it’s a very full circle moment to come back here as Miss Clinton County and also to represent just being a quad citizen,” said Miss Clinton County, Mariah Martinez. “I work with many nonprofit organizations, including love girls magazine. So to represent all of these orgs tonight is just exciting.”

According to Diaz, Dress for Success has served almost 160% more women this year than last year.

“The amount of impact that we have in the community, because we’re able to serve any woman in the Quad Cities, not many organizations can say that,” said Diaz. “And it’s not just the clothing that we provide for their interview, we provide a network of support all related to, you know, whether helping with career coaching, resume writing, keeping you once you have the job, how do you keep it so we have all that network of support, just to in terms of that were able to showcase that.”

This year’s event theme is Rethinking Expression, and attendees were encouraged to wear Met-Gala inspired attire. The winner of the fashion show received $700.

Event proceeds will help Dress for Success Quad Cities provide free job-search assistance, group workshops, career coaching and professional clothing for women in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois who are searching for full-time employment, transitioning into a new industry or working to advance their careers.

