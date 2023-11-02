Four Oaks adoption celebrates serving families for 50 years

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (KWQC) -Over the past 50 years, Four Oaks has grown from a single location helping 10 children to a statewide organization serving nearly 26,000 children and families every year.

With support from the surrounding communities and partners, the agency has fulfilled their promise to thousands of children since 1973, providing each of them opportunities for successful futures.

Four Oaks is located at 5400 Kirkwood Boulevard SW, Cedear Rapids and the phone number is 319-364-0259. Email: info@fouroaks.org

