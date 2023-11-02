Hundreds came out to celebrate the Phase II Development of the Veterans Memorial Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds attended the celebration of Phase II Development of Veterans Memorial Park in Davenport, Thursday.

The $800,000 additions to the park were the focus of the Mississippi River Overlook. The new additions include a $60,000 hand painted mural, a bugler statue, 14 educational signs across a new walking trail, and a tribute plaque of local soldiers who died in the line of duty.

A ceremonial flyover kicked the event off. President of The Friends of Veteran’s Memorial Park, Bill Churchill, was thrilled with the day’s turnout and the completion of Phase II.

“Nothing is simple,” said Churchill. “Even though it may not look like as much as some people think, to get even the signs installed is a monumental task. And we’ve been meeting for many years to try to make all this happen. To actually finally see it and have the turnout of people to respect that, it’s extremely rewarding.”

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson also spoke about the new additions and thanked the community for their patience.

“So, we’re growing, we’re getting bigger, and Veterans Memorial Park is here to stay will continue to grow,” said Mayor Matson. “I’m so thankful on behalf of everyone the people that were involved I can’t say thank you enough they’re not words.”

Numerous Veterans took in the celebration and were pleased to see the city put their focus into honoring local veterans.

“It’s nice to see as much community support come out support to veterans,” said Storm Trooper Veteran, Bob Chambers of Davenport. “It’s here to thank the veterans because we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for some of the veterans I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for some of them other veterans the Korean War and World War Two vet that couldn’t make it today.”

The event concluded with 3 paratroopers descending from the sky in Patriotic attire. The Friends of Veteran’s Memorial Park is hopeful to begin construction of Phase III by next Spring.

