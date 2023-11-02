Iowa Democrats can request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards

Iowa Democrats may request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards for next year’s caucuses.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The process for Iowa caucuses has begun.

Iowa Democrats may request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards for next year’s caucuses.

It is the first time voters can participate in the nomination process by mail.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said third-shift workers, families without child care, or homebound seniors “can now make their voices heard in our presidential process.”

Iowa Democrats can make their requests through an online portal.

The party will hold a caucus on Jan. 15 but won’t release the results until Super Tuesday on March 5.

The choice of date is the state party’s attempt to retain its leadoff spot on the presidential nominating calendar without violating a new national party lineup that has South Carolina going first for 2024 on Feb. 3.

Dates to remember:

  • Iowa Democrats have until Feb. 19 to request a card. (Check your voter registration status here.)
  • Presidential Preference cards will begin to be mailed Jan. 12.
  • In-person precinct caucuses will take place Jan. 15.
  • Results will be released on March 5.

The Iowa Democratic Party has contracted with an election vendor to ensure accuracy.

Iowa Republicans announced in July that the party’s presidential nominating caucuses will be held Jan. 15.

The 2020 Democratic Iowa caucuses were known for disorder. Discussions followed across the country about if the process should continue. Precinct caucus chair for Davenport said the evening was “chaotic.”

“People were yelling and screaming and upset. I had to blow the whistle,” Barbara Kelley said shortly after the caucus.

Two other times in Iowa caucus results didn’t quite come out as planned. In 2012, Republicans named Mitt Romney as the winner only to find later that Rick Santorum won. In 2016, there were several caucuses where a coin flip was done to determine a winner between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning

Latest News

This is the last week before students in the Linn-Mar and Marion Independent School Districts...
Conservative and liberal organizations endorsing Iowa school board candidates
Decision 2023
Decision 2023: What do candidates say are Davenport’s biggest challenges?
U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen talked about the upcoming Speaker of the House vote and the situation...
U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen talks Speaker of the House, Israel on Quad Cities Today
Nikki Haley sits down with KCRG's Conner Hendricks
Caucus Conversation: One-on-One with Nikki Haley