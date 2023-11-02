Iowa Democrats can request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The process for Iowa caucuses has begun.

Iowa Democrats may request mail-in Presidential Preference Cards for next year’s caucuses.

It is the first time voters can participate in the nomination process by mail.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said third-shift workers, families without child care, or homebound seniors “can now make their voices heard in our presidential process.”

Iowa Democrats can make their requests through an online portal.

The party will hold a caucus on Jan. 15 but won’t release the results until Super Tuesday on March 5.

The choice of date is the state party’s attempt to retain its leadoff spot on the presidential nominating calendar without violating a new national party lineup that has South Carolina going first for 2024 on Feb. 3.

Dates to remember:

Iowa Democrats have until Feb. 19 to request a card. (Check your voter registration status here .)

Presidential Preference cards will begin to be mailed Jan. 12.

In-person precinct caucuses will take place Jan. 15.

Results will be released on March 5.

The Iowa Democratic Party has contracted with an election vendor to ensure accuracy.

Iowa Republicans announced in July that the party’s presidential nominating caucuses will be held Jan. 15.

The 2020 Democratic Iowa caucuses were known for disorder. Discussions followed across the country about if the process should continue. Precinct caucus chair for Davenport said the evening was “chaotic.”

“People were yelling and screaming and upset. I had to blow the whistle,” Barbara Kelley said shortly after the caucus.

Two other times in Iowa caucus results didn’t quite come out as planned. In 2012, Republicans named Mitt Romney as the winner only to find later that Rick Santorum won. In 2016, there were several caucuses where a coin flip was done to determine a winner between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

