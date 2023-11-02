Kewanee Education Association issues statement in response to Kewanee School Board’s ‘Last, Best and Final’ offer

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A spokesperson from the Kewanee Education Association (KEA) has issued a statement in response to the Kewanee School Board’s “Last, Best and Final” offer that surfaced Monday, regarding a months-long contract negotiation between the Kewanee School Board and the teacher’s union.

“It’s unfortunate Dr. Sullens is playing games in the media,” said Bridget Shanahan a spokesperson on behalf of the KEA. “We are serious about coming to an agreement. We are pushing for equitable pay for all of our teachers and support staff, however we still lack answers on how wage and salary placement determinations are made. The system for these placement needs clarity, but we have yet to receive it. We are looking forward to our next mediation session on Nov. 15.”

The school board provided a summary of the board’s three-year financial package for certified staff members, which can be found, here.

