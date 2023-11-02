A local Alzheimer’s caregiver shares his personal journey and raises awareness

Alzheimer’s caregivers are often managing multiple conditions, including memory loss, loss of mobility, reduced communication skills and behavioral change
By Wafaa Ezzat
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and Family Caregivers Month. To mark these events, the Alzheimer’s Association celebrates the more than 11 million family members and friends across the U.S., including 98,000 in Iowa, who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

“If they don’t come up with a cure, they won’t remember you,” said Brad Lange who has been caring for his wife Ann for over 8 years.

During the course of the disease, Alzheimer’s caregivers are often managing multiple conditions, including memory loss, loss of mobility, reduced communication skills and behavioral and personality changes.

“It’s frustrating for them. Part of it is the frustration that you’ll see in their voice and hear, that they’re trying their best, but they don’t have a clue,” said Brad Lange.

In late 2015, Ann was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment of Alzheimer’s. The disease runs in her family, including her father and one of her brothers who both died from it. Brad said that the disease was no longer foreign to them.

“We knew there was a strong possibility that she could get it and we have gone through it with her dad we kind of knew what to expect quite a bit.”

It is important for diagnosed individuals and their families to educate themselves about the disease, including disease symptoms, disease progression and common challenges facing caregivers.

“Really growing your care network is really what we want to encourage people to do, especially during caregivers’ month,” said Megan Olsen, Walk Manager at Alzheimer’s Association, Iowa Chapter.

“Throughout the course of the disease, it is important to look for ways to engage your loved ones in some meaningful activities based on their likes and preferences,” said Olsen.

“We like to go kaykaying together, and we have a wonderful group of friends. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do some of this stuff,” said Brad Lange.

According the Alzheimer’s Association, 59% percent of Alzheimer’s caregivers report their emotional stress as high or very high and 35% report declining health because of caregiving.

Brad Lange advices caregivers to not isolate themselves and talking to others when they need to.

“When it gets to be too much, have your confidence that you can go and call and say, I’m losing my mind today.”

Currently, there are two FDA-approved treatments for early Alzheimer’s disease: Leqembi and Aduhelm. Both treatments have helped slow progression of Alzheimer’s during the earliest stages of the disease by targeting beta-amyloid, a key protein associated with brain cell death in Alzheimer’s disease. The Langes say they’ve seen some good results after using one of them.

“Ann got on a drug in 2016 aducanumab which slows the process. She’s been at mild cognitive, from then till now,” said Brad Lange. “We have drugs out there that slow it down, but we don’t have drugs or a cure, and hopefully, we get there soon.”

The Alzheimer’s Association has several resources available to those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia that you can find here. They also have a 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900 for immediate support.

