North Scott volleyball wins 4A State Championship

By Evan Denton
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - The North Scott Lancers are the queens of 4A in volleyball in Iowa!

North Scott are the 4A State Champions with 25-12 in set 3, defeating Indianola.

After defeating top-ranked Clear Creek Amana in the semifinals, the Lancers knocked off Indianola in the State title match to take home the title.

Hear from the team during TV6′s news at 6.

