Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 2.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have identified the two people killed in a Davenport crash on Sunday.

According to police, the driver was identified as 30-year-old Cyrene McKinley of Rock Island, Illinois, and the passenger was identified as 27-year-old Stevanna Rudolph of Davenport, Iowa.

Davenport police say they saw a Chevy Impala speeding and driving recklessly in the downtown area Sunday around 2 a.m.

Officers said they found the Impala in the area of 7th and Division streets and attempted to pull the vehicle over, the vehicle then sped away from officers.

At 2:06 a.m. the vehicle was seen still speeding eastbound through the intersection of 2nd and Gaines Streets, police said. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a building located at 601 West 2nd Street.

Police said the driver identified later as McKinley was taken to an area hospital by Medic EMS where he was later pronounced dead. The passenger, identified as Rudolph was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning

Latest News

US Drought Monitor
Recent rain brings drought relief to parts of the QCA
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 2.
Fastcast: Thursday, Nov.2 a.m.
The city of Davenport, the Friends of Veterans Memorial Park, and other community partners are...
Ribbon Cutting held for the opening of Veterans Memorial Park in Davenport
Ribbon Cutting held for the opening of Veterans Memorial Park in Davenport
Ribbon Cutting held for the opening of Veterans Memorial Park in Davenport