Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have identified the two people killed in a Davenport crash on Sunday.

According to police, the driver was identified as 30-year-old Cyrene McKinley of Rock Island, Illinois, and the passenger was identified as 27-year-old Stevanna Rudolph of Davenport, Iowa.

Davenport police say they saw a Chevy Impala speeding and driving recklessly in the downtown area Sunday around 2 a.m.

Officers said they found the Impala in the area of 7th and Division streets and attempted to pull the vehicle over, the vehicle then sped away from officers.

At 2:06 a.m. the vehicle was seen still speeding eastbound through the intersection of 2nd and Gaines Streets, police said. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a building located at 601 West 2nd Street.

Police said the driver identified later as McKinley was taken to an area hospital by Medic EMS where he was later pronounced dead. The passenger, identified as Rudolph was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

