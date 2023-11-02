Quad City neurologist explains how new Alzheimer’s treatment works

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The FDA recently approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Leqembi is being prescribed to patients in the Quad Cities.

Dr. Rodney Short, a neurologist with Genesis, is using it to treat some of his patients. The drug was approved in July, so he says it’s too soon to see any significant impact.

It’s meant for those with early onset of the disease. Studies show over 18 months, it slowed down the progression of the disease.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.