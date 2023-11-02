Quad City Storm to host Salute to Military Night with paint the ice event

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm invites the public to come to Vibrant Arena at the Mark and paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the U.S. armed forces on the ice to honor their service at the Salute to Military Night home game this month. This will be the fifth annual Salute to Military Night.

Ice painting will take place on Monday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, ahead of the Storm’s Salute to Military game set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, according to a media release from QC Storm officials. The names will remain on the ice for both Storm games on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11.

Officials say painting names is free and paint, brushes and all materials will be provided by the Storm. The event is in partnership with QCA Pools and Spas.

Friday, Nov. 10th’s game is Rock N’ Roll Night presented by 97X, according to a media release from the Storm. MiniKISS will perform postgame and fans can get tickets at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

