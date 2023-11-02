Quad City Storm to host Salute to Military Night with paint the ice event

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 2.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm invites the public to come to Vibrant Arena at the Mark and paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the U.S. armed forces on the ice to honor their service at the Salute to Military Night home game this month. This will be the fifth annual Salute to Military Night.

Ice painting will take place on Monday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, ahead of the Storm’s Salute to Military game set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, according to a media release from QC Storm officials. The names will remain on the ice for both Storm games on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11.

Officials say painting names is free and paint, brushes and all materials will be provided by the Storm. The event is in partnership with QCA Pools and Spas.

Friday, Nov. 10th’s game is Rock N’ Roll Night presented by 97X, according to a media release from the Storm. MiniKISS will perform postgame and fans can get tickets at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash

Latest News

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for Nov. 2.
CRIME STOPPERS for Nov. 2
Lighting on the Commons, Christmas tree arrives in downtown Moline.
Christmas tree arrives at Vibrant Arena
North Scott title game
North Scott volleyball wins 4A State Championship
What you should know about the new Alzheimer's drug. Marcia Lense talks to a doctor from Genesis.
Quad City neurologist explains how new Alzheimer’s treatment works