Ribbon Cutting held for the opening of Veterans Memorial Park in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport, the Friends of Veterans Memorial Park, and other community partners are gathering on Thursday to celebrate the opening of Veterans Memorial Park in Davenport.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at 315 South Marquette Street as phase II of the park project was recently completed.

The park includes 43 acres of land and offers a few new additions. Three of the new additions were funded by The Friends of Veterans Memorial Park.

The additions to the park include a 40-foot mural that shows different branches of the military, a gold bugler statue, and 14 educational signs that include pictures and descriptions about the branches of the military along with information about some war history involving the U.S.

Veterans Memorial Park also now offers an amphitheater for entertainment and a spot where people can look over the Mississippi River. Bill Churchill, The president of The Friends of Veterans Memorial Park says all veterans should have a public place to be recognized.

“It goes back to being a veteran when you’re a veteran, you made a sacrifice to your country. And I happen to be a Vietnam veteran, and it’s just important for veterans to be recognized for their service and their contribution to our country. And again, davenport does not have an official Veterans Memorial Park until now that we have made this phase two happen. So now we have a place where we can recognize our veterans and their service to our country” said Churchill.

The $800,000 project was funded in part by the city of Davenport’s Capital Improvement Projects according to the city’s press release.

With phase two completed, the Friends of Veterans Memorial Park says they are already thinking of future plans for the park project.

“We’re going to we’re going to have people have the opportunity to buy a brick with a veteran’s name on it. And we’ve got quite a few other ideas. And we meet as a committee once a month and we’ll come up with with more ideas. And we have 43 acres of land right here this is just a small portion of it. So we’ve got we’ve got a lot of room to grow. And we look forward to having many other projects in the future”, said, Scott Pettis, Treasure of The Friends of Veterans Memorial Park.

For veterans who would like to join The Friends of Veterans Memorial Park go to fovmp.org.

There are also other resources offered in the Quad Cities to veterans. Scott County offers the Veteran Services Program. The program assists all veteran families in applying for federal benefits and other related matters concerning the federal government.

In addition, another resource veterans can use is the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center. The center focuses on ways to better assist the local veterans.

The Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center assists with job placement, and housing and offers a food pantry.

