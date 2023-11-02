Sushi Staples’ attorney withdraws from case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A detention hearing for Sushi Staples has been reset after her attorney asked to be removed from the case.

The 37-year-old from Rock Island is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice in her son’s death.

A Rock Island County Circuit Court judge was to hear arguments today on a motion seeking her release from county jail while her case is pending.

The same day, her attorney, William Wolf, filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

In his motion, he cited the following: In the time since those requests were made back on October 27, 2023, the undersigned counsel has learned of irreconcilable circumstances that make it ethically inappropriate for representation of the Defendant to continue. The undersigned counsel represents to this Honorable Court that the only way to remediate this ethical issue is to permit the undersigned counsel to withdraw from representation of the Defendant in the above-entitled cause.

According to court records, the attorney was allowed to withdraw and a public defender was appointed.

The detention hearing set for today has been reset for Tuesday.

Staples’ son, Zion, died in December from an accidental gunshot, police said. She then hid the body and continued to collect the boy’s benefits, a detective testified at her Aug. 31 preliminary hearing.

The body was discovered on July 26 when a tipster and DCFS called the police. The detective said the boy was stuffed into a metal trash can. He was wearing nothing but Spider-Man pajama bottoms.

In addition to what she’s facing, Staples has now been charged with endangering the life or health of a child, a Class 3 felony. According to the information filed in court, Staples “left Z.S. and his siblings (all under the age of 14 years old) alone in their residence with access to a loaded firearm which caused the death of Z.S.”

The new charge was filed on Oct. 27.

Below is her motion for pretrial release, the new charge, and her now-former attorney’s motion to withdraw.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.