Sushi Staples’ attorney withdraws from case

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 2.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A detention hearing for Sushi Staples has been reset after her attorney asked to be removed from the case.

The 37-year-old from Rock Island is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice in her son’s death.

A Rock Island County Circuit Court judge was to hear arguments today on a motion seeking her release from county jail while her case is pending.

The same day, her attorney, William Wolf, filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

According to court records, the attorney was allowed to withdraw and a public defender was appointed.

The detention hearing set for today has been reset for Tuesday.

Staples’ son, Zion, died in December from an accidental gunshot, police said. She then hid the body and continued to collect the boy’s benefits, a detective testified at her Aug. 31 preliminary hearing.

The body was discovered on July 26 when a tipster and DCFS called the police. The detective said the boy was stuffed into a metal trash can. He was wearing nothing but Spider-Man pajama bottoms.

In addition to what she’s facing, Staples has now been charged with endangering the life or health of a child, a Class 3 felony. According to the information filed in court, Staples “left Z.S. and his siblings (all under the age of 14 years old) alone in their residence with access to a loaded firearm which caused the death of Z.S.”

The new charge was filed on Oct. 27.

Below is her motion for pretrial release, the new charge, and her now-former attorney’s motion to withdraw.

RELATED
Oct. 27: Rock Island woman charged with hiding son’s body wants to be released from jail
A Rock Island woman accused of hiding her son’s body so she could continue to collect his...
Aug 31: Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
Sushi Staples in courtroom.
Aug 2: ‘Christmases will never be the same’: Odd comment led to tip that found boy’s body
Sushi Staples investigation.
July 27: Police: Woman charged after suspicious death in Rock Island
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash

Latest News

Hundreds attended the celebration of Phase II Development of Veterans Memorial Park in...
Hundreds came out to celebrate the Phase II Development of the Veterans Memorial Park
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for failure to register
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for failure to register address
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $2,500 reward and a private party is offering a...
CRIME STOPPERS: $20,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Corey Harrell Jr. case