This Burger King worker makes the best Whopper in the country

Burger King employee Heather Gear has been crowned the "Best Whopper maker in North America." (Source: WTVG)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (Gray News) - Burger King held its annual convention earlier this month in Miami.

Workers from Burger King franchises in the U.S. took part in the Whopper Challenge to see who could make the best Whopper sandwich.

Ohio Burger King employee Heather Gear was named the winner of the company’s national competition and took home the “Best Whopper maker in North America” title.

Gear earned a Golden Whopper Award along with $10,000.

“It kind of took me about a week to sink in that I won,” Gear said. “It feels surreal. Like it was something out of reach until you win it.”

She said she would be using the money to help pay for her upcoming wedding.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New York
50s return to close out the work week. Then, weekend 60s
First Alert Forecast - 50s return to close out the work week. Then, weekend 60s
Patrick Dai, a suspect arrested for making antisemitism threats against Cornell University...
Cornell University student accused of posting online threats about Jewish students appears in court
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83