Traffic Alert: Davenport, Muscatine road closures early November

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A pair of Davneprot roads will be closed this week and a road in Muscatine will close beginning Monday.

In Davenport, Wednesday crews began completing valve replacement. Closing Pershing Avenue between 13th and 15th streets and East 14th Street between Perry Street and Pershing Avenue.

Both roads are expected to open on Nov. 8, officials said.

In Muscatine, Bartlett Street will be closed to through traffic between Mulberry Avenue and Cedar Street starting Nov. 6, for a private emergency water repair, city officials said. The road is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Nov. 9, weather permitting.

