Warmer temperatures on the way

Some spotty rain chances this weekend
11/2/23 - AM First Alert Forecast
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will warm nicely with a southwest wind 10-15 mph. Highs will top out in the lower 50s for most locations with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

More clouds are expected heading into Friday, but we will continue with a south/southwest breeze so temperatures will still get in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Mild temperatures continue this weekend, with a slight chance of rain Sunday.

Next week we will begin warm, but will see continued hit and miss rain chances until a cold front moves through by middle of the week. This will once again drop our temperatures down into the 40s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High: 53º Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 41º.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 58º. Winds: S 10-15+ mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

