2023 Moline Centre Holiday Hop festivities set for Nov. 10-11

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -For those that are ready to officially kick off the holiday shopping season, Moline Centre’s 6th annual Holiday Hop is set to run Nov. 10-11.

Matt King, Pour Bros (one of the participating businesses), highlights that festivities will run Nov. 10 from 4-8 p.m. and Nov. 11 from 12-6 p.m. at more than 35 downtown merchants.

Moline’s unique stores, restaurants, and other businesses will be featuring in-store specials, live music, refreshments, kid’s crafts, Christmas movies, games, free trolley transportation and more. Details can be found online at https://holiday-hop.com/.

Moline Centre is located at 1601 River Drive, Suite 310. For more information, visit the Facebook event page here or call 309-524-2003.

