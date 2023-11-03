Annual Ski Swap at Snowstar is happening Saturday

Annual Ski Swap at Snowstar is Saturday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDALUSIA, IL (KWQC) -It’s time to gear up for winter sports. Snowstar is the special place to do that in the Quad Cities area and one of the events to gets the area ready to kick off the season is their annual Ski Swap set for Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sales help support Ski Patrol at the facility.

Winter sports enthusiasts will be able to shop a large selection of new skis, snowboards, boots, poles, helmets and more from Wayne’s Ski and Cycle and Free Flight. Attendees can also browse used equipment and accessories (in good working condition) in a variety of adult and child/youth sizes.

Snowstar will also be offering their Early Black Friday Season Pass Special in the gift shop (available this weekend only), plus a 20% discount on Snowstar apparel.

Snowstar Ski Resort is located at 9500 126th Street West, Andalusia. For more information, call 309-798-2673 or visit the website at https://skisnowstar.com/.

