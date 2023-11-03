Bettendorf business owners to hold fundraiser to support daughter with cancer

By Joushua Blount
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) -The owners of Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ in Bettendorf, James and Sarah Ballard are having a fundraising event to help with their daughter’s Lauren cancer journey. The Ballard family says 20% Saturday’s profits will go toward supporting Lauren.

The Ballard family says Lauren was diagnosed with Wilms Tumor at age three. According to Mayoclinic.Org. Wilms Tumor is a rare kidney cancer that mainly affects children. Also known as Nephroblastoma, it’s the most common cancer of the kidneys in children and most often affects children ages 3 to 4.

Lauren’s mother Sarah says they were in shock when they first found out.

“Devastated, we were in shock we didn’t event know kids got cancer. So, when we found out she had it we didn’t know what to think. Like we had to find out, you know what this means for us, our family, and what’s going to happen. We didn’t know,” said Sarah Ballard.

Lauren is now 17 and the Ballard’s say she has relapsed seven times between age 3 and 17 with the cancer cells affecting her lungs. Due to the circumstances, the Ballard family wants to use the money raised to explore other possible treatment options.

Meanwhile, getting Lauren the help she needs has been a challenge according to the Ballard family. The family says because there is no help for children’s cancer in the Quad Cities, so Lauren has had to go to Iowa City on multiple occasions to get help.

The Ballard family says they will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. Until 10 p.m. Those who don’t want to buy food can give donations in support of Lauren as well.

