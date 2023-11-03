Blue Spruce General Store and Paula’s Fudge Pecan Pie

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Blue Spruce General Store, 217 East 2nd Street, Davenport, opened about a year ago.

Brandon Carleton, owner, discusses the latest news regarding the business and to talk about the delicious Fudge Pecan Pie--which just so happens to be an old recipe that Paula submitted to a KWQC-TV6 cookbook. Scroll down to obtain the recipe.

If you would like to contact Blue Spruce General Store, the email address is contact@bluesprucebakery.com and the phone number is 563-551-3186.

Visit the website at https://www.bluesprucegeneralstore.com/ and follow them on Facebook here.

FUDGE PECAN PIE

½ cup sugar

1 ¼ cups light corn syrup

3 eggs

3 tablespoons melted butter

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1/3 cup baking cocoa

1/3 cup flour

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup chopped pecans

1 unbaked (9-inch) pie shell

½ cup pecan halves

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.  

2. Cream the sugar, corn syrup, eggs, butter and vanilla in a mixer bowl until light and fluffy.  Add the baking cocoa, flour and salt.  Beat for 30 seconds at medium
speed.  Stir in the chopped pecans.

3. Spoon into the pie shell.  Arrange the pecan halves over the top.

4. Bake for 1 hour.  Cool completely before serving.

