Breezy and warm Friday ahead of a pleasant weekend

Some spotty rain chances next week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Temperatures are starting out mild in the upper 30s to upper 40s thanks to a south breezy overnight and increasing cloud cover. Clouds will be with us for the day with just a slight chance of a few sprinkles or a brief shower, especially north of the Quad Cities as a weak cold front moves through. Ahead of the front it will be breezy with southwest winds 10-20 mph, gusting higher. Temperatures get into the upper 50s to near 60°.

The wind switches to the north behind the front, which means temperatures will be cooler tonight (upper 30s).

Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 50s to near 60° with dry conditions. Monday will be the warmest day ahead of our next cold front that moves through. There are slight chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday, then on Thursday of next week. Temperatures will be fairly seasonable ahead of a cool down toward the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Few sprinkles in the afternoon. High: 60°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog late. Low: 38°. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58°

