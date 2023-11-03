Bungee QC grand opening to be held Nov. 10

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Bungee QC, 2339 5th Avenue, Moline, is excited to host an open house on Friday, Nov. 10 from 5-8 p.m. to unveil the new harnesses, bungees, and trainers to make the fitness opportunities more complete at their studio.

DJ Sperry will be on site serving up some great music plus attendees will be able to try on harnesses and bungees. Multiple vendors including Scentsy, Endless Lynx’s, Color Street, Zumba, and more will be participating.

It’s an opportunity to experience what all the hype is about for the low impact, toning, cardio, flying fun of bungee fitness. Follow the business on Facebook here or call 309-737-3085.

