Country artist Russell Dickerson to perform in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Country music artist Russell Dickerson is bringing his ‘Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour’ to East Moline in 2024.

Dickerson is known for hits like ‘She Likes It’, ‘Yours’, ‘Blue Tacoma’, ‘Every Little Thing’, ‘Love You Like I Used To’, and ‘God Gave Me A Girl’, among others, and with Dickerson’s 2023 release of his ‘The Afterparty Delux’ album, Dickerson will be taking over The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, in East Moline on Saturday, Feb. 24, according to promoters with The Rust Belt.

Doors are expected to open at 7 p.m. with the show going from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Officials say tickets are on sale now and can be purchased, here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.