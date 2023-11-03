Country artist Russell Dickerson to perform in East Moline

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 3.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Country music artist Russell Dickerson is bringing his ‘Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour’ to East Moline in 2024.

Dickerson is known for hits like ‘She Likes It’, ‘Yours’, ‘Blue Tacoma’, ‘Every Little Thing’, ‘Love You Like I Used To’, and ‘God Gave Me A Girl’, among others, and with Dickerson’s 2023 release of his ‘The Afterparty Delux’ album, Dickerson will be taking over The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, in East Moline on Saturday, Feb. 24, according to promoters with The Rust Belt.

Doors are expected to open at 7 p.m. with the show going from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Officials say tickets are on sale now and can be purchased, here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov. 3.
Fastcast: Friday, Nov. 3, noon
KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Pleasant temperatures this weekend
Decision 2023
Decision 2023: What do candidates say are Davenport’s biggest challenges?
Decision 2023: Davenport 8th Ward candidates: Paul Reinartz, James Woods
Decision 2023: Davenport 8th Ward candidates: Paul Reinartz, James Woods
Upcoming Shows coming to the QCA.
Upcoming shows coming to the QC to round out 2023