GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews respond to Galesburg fire Friday morning.

The Galesburg Fire Department including all three stations responded at 6:09a.m. to a structure fire at 582 Yates Streets, according to a media release. Before arriving there was smoke coming from the front and back of the building.

Battalion Chief Brackett was in charge and the Central Station crew used multiple attack hose lines to put out the fire, crews said. The Fremont Station crew also established a water supply. The Brooks St Station crew performed a search to make sure there were no residents in the building and ventilation to improve interior smoke conditions.

The fire caused smoke and fire damage throughout the building, according to firefighters, There were no one inside of the building and no injuries were reported. A reported missing dog was found safely outside the residence. The damage estimates are at $41,000.

Off-duty firefighters were providing emergency coverage for the city, crews said. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

