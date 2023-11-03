Crews respond to Galesburg fire Friday

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 3.
By Alexis Terrana
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews respond to Galesburg fire Friday morning.

The Galesburg Fire Department including all three stations responded at 6:09a.m. to a structure fire at 582 Yates Streets, according to a media release. Before arriving there was smoke coming from the front and back of the building.

Battalion Chief Brackett was in charge and the Central Station crew used multiple attack hose lines to put out the fire, crews said. The Fremont Station crew also established a water supply. The Brooks St Station crew performed a search to make sure there were no residents in the building and ventilation to improve interior smoke conditions.

The fire caused smoke and fire damage throughout the building, according to firefighters, There were no one inside of the building and no injuries were reported. A reported missing dog was found safely outside the residence. The damage estimates are at $41,000.

Off-duty firefighters were providing emergency coverage for the city, crews said. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 170 S. W. Street Thursday evening....
Crews respond to Galesburg fire Thursday
Cynthia Freidhof, who owned Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf for over 50 years, died Thursday.
Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies
Sunset Tracker
How year-round Daylight Saving Time would affect sunrises and sunsets
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday.
How year-round Daylight Saving Time would affect sunrises and sunsets