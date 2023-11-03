Crews respond to Galesburg fire Thursday

By Alexis Terrana
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Thursday night.

The Galesburg Fire Department, including all three stations, responded at 10:22p.m. to a structure fire at 66 Arnold Street, according to a media release. Before arriving there was smoke coming from the roof and back of the building.

Battalion Chief Brackett was in charge and the Brooks Street Station crew entered through the rear of the building to extinguish the fire, crews said. The Central Station crew also established a water supply and performed a search of the residence. The Fremont Street Station crew performed ventilation to improve interior smoke conditions.

The fire caused smoke damage throughout the first floor and fire damage near the area where the fire started, according to firefighters. There was no one inside of the building and no injuries were reported. The damage estimates are at $15,000.

Off-duty firefighters were providing emergency coverage for the city, crews said. The Galesburg fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be unintentional.

