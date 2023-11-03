Eugene Levy Band to play at Muscatine’s Missippi Brewing Co.
The show is set for Saturday, Nov. 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Eugene Levy Band is booked to play at Missippi Brewing Company, 107 Iowa Avenue, Muscatine, for a Nov. 4 show.
Tickets (starting at $20) can be purchased here.
For more information, visit Missippi Brewing Co. online at https://www.facebook.com/missipibrewingco or call 563-262-5004.
