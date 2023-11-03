Federal appeals court rules IL assault weapons ban constitutional, sides with state

FILE - Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16,...
FILE - Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)(Seth Perlman | AP)
By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Illinois’ assault weapons ban is constitutional according to a federal appeals court.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday the Protect Illinois Communities Act does not violate the Second Amendment.

The three-judge panel overruled a U.S. District Court judge in East St. Louis. He ruled in April the law was unconstitutional.

Activists sued the state after Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law on Jan. 10.

The Illinois State Supreme Court also ruled the law constitutional in August.

In a statement following Friday’s ruling, Pritzker said:

“The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed what gun safety advocates have said from day one—the Protect Illinois Communities Act is a commonsense law that will keep Illinoisans safe. Despite constant attacks by the gun lobby that puts ideology over people’s lives, here in Illinois we have stood up and said ‘no more’ to weapons of war on our streets. This is a victory for the members of the General Assembly who stood alongside families, students and survivors who worked so hard to make this day a reality. Now Congress must act so Illinois is not an island surrounded by states with weak protections.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul also released a statement following Friday’s ruling:

“I am pleased with the 7th Circuit’s decision in these critically-important cases, which means my office has now successfully defended the Protect Illinois Communities Act in appeals before the 7th Circuit and the Illinois Supreme Court. Assault weapons were intended for military use, and the Protect Illinois Communities Act is a tool to prevent them from being used to cause devastation in our schools, places of worship and recreation spaces. This decision is the result of many hours of work by the staff of the Attorney General’s office, and I thank them for their dedication and service to the people of Illinois.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

The Eldridge police chief has been placed on administrative leave.
Eldridge police chief on paid leave
KWQC TV6′S Morgan Ottier to co-anchor 6 p.m. news
Traffic jam on a highway.
New “Safety Corridors” appear along Iowa’s deadliest highways
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Pleasant temperatures this weekend
Pretty pleasant weekend for early November
First Alert Forecast - Pretty pleasant weekend for early November