Figge In Focus: Free Admission Special and Holiday Themed-Classes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figge Art Museum has announced it will offer free admission on the second Saturday of every month.

The free admission promotion starts Dec. 9 and costs are being covered from funds from the Art Bridges Foundation.

Those with the Figge say each Saturday will have a different theme, the first celebrating the season of giving. There will also be holiday-themed classes.

Figge Art Museum Information:

Address- 225 West Second Street

Days Open- Tuesday through Sunday

Website- FiggeArtMuseum.org

