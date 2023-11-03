Figge In Focus: Free Admission Special and Holiday Themed-Classes
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figge Art Museum has announced it will offer free admission on the second Saturday of every month.
The free admission promotion starts Dec. 9 and costs are being covered from funds from the Art Bridges Foundation.
Those with the Figge say each Saturday will have a different theme, the first celebrating the season of giving. There will also be holiday-themed classes.
Figge Art Museum Information:
Address- 225 West Second Street
Days Open- Tuesday through Sunday
Website- FiggeArtMuseum.org
