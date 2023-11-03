Galesburg grad makes football history

GRINNELL, Iowa (KWQC) - Before September, Grinnell College freshman goalie Juniper Schwartzman said she had never kicked a football.

“After one of my soccer practices, my soccer coach came up to me and said, ‘Hey, have you ever thought about being a football kicker?’ I was like, ‘No, but I’ll try it out,’” Schwartzman said.

That same month, the Grinnell College football team had an issue in its kicking game.

“I figured I could do it, but I just needed to make sure, so I went out the night before with my friends and some of them held the football for me and I just kicked a few and was, like, ‘Oh, I can do this. This is fine,’” Schwartzman said. “That gave me the confidence to go out the next morning in front of the coaches and try out.”

It didn’t take long for Schwartzman to wow the coaches.

“I remember after about three or four kicks we realized she can definitely do this,” said Brent Barnes, Grinnell College’s head football coach. “She definitely has the talent to do it. It was just a matter of changing the approach. Kicking a soccer ball you’re looking for more distance than height. For football, it’s to get it over a line that’s on a rush.”

Schwartzman is the first ever woman to play football at Grinnell College.

“I just think it’s great to be an inspiration for younger girls who might want to play football in the future,” Schwartzman said.

On Sept. 30, Schwartzman was called upon to kick an extra point against Lawrence University.

“I had a groin injury, so I was kind of nervous about kicking because it was hurting every time I kicked the ball. So I was just, ‘Please don’t mess up, please don’t think about pain. Just do what you know. Kick a football,’” Schwartzman said.

Schwartzman became the first woman to ever score a point for the Pioneers.

“We looked at this not as she is a female, but, hey, this is someone who can help us now with a problem we are having, and she came in here and did that,” Barnes said. “Our team is incredibly appreciative of that.”

“I actually didn’t know that until after the game ended and I saw ‘Grinnell’s first female kicker’ and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome,’” Schwartzman said. “I just think it’s cool how women are just, like, joining these things that they didn’t use to.”

In total, Schwartzman plays three sports, football, soccer, and basketball, and knows how to play seven instruments. She plans to major in physics.

