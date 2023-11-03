How year-round Daylight Saving Time would affect sunrises and sunsets

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Love it or loathe, the United States observes Daylight Saving Time, and it comes to an end this Sunday.

It’s when 2 a.m. becomes 1 a.m. as we turn our clocks back one hour.

Daylight Saving Time ending (or beginning) is also a good time to test your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and change the batteries if needed.

For some of us, it means an extra hour of sleep.

The sunrise Sunday will occur at 6:38 a.m., with the sunset coming just before 5 p.m. The next sunrise at or after 5 p.m. won’t happen again until January 18, 2024.

Daylight Saving Time was first introduced in the United States back in 1918 as a way to make use of more sunlight during the spring and summer months and help save energy.

It was made a standard practice in the US in the 1960s.

In March 2022, the US Senate voted to end the bi-annual changing of the clocks.

However, the house of representatives could not agree on whether to keep standard time or have a permanent Daylight Saving Time year-round.

Daylight Saving Time stands in most states today except for Arizona, Hawaii and five US territories.

If DST were to become permanent, some parts of the US wouldn’t see a sunrise until after 9 or 10 a.m. Here at home, the sun wouldn’t rise until after 8 or 9 a.m. This would also lead to later sunsets, especially during the summer months.

During winter, the sun would set, at the earliest, between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

For now, we stick to what we have known for decades and observe the time change.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.