DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several local cities and counties have come together to assist Humility Homes and Services to expand winter shelter capacity.

According to a media release, the commitments from local cities and counties estimated $230,000.

The commitments were received from local cities and counties include Moline, Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf, Scott County, Rock Island and various partners.

Non-profit organization, Humility Homes and Services, is committed to providing shelter and essential services for those experiencing homelessness.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the city governments of Moline, Rock Island, Davenport, and Bettendorf, as well as Scott County and Rock Island County, for their visionary leadership and investment in this crucial endeavor. Without their commitment and the stances they’ve taken, our expanded winter shelter capacity would not have been possible.” Executive Director of Humility Homes and Services, Ashley Velez said.

