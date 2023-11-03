KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blankets Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Keep those in need warm this winter by donating to the Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive.

Bring new or gently used blankets to our studio at 805 Brady Street in Davenport from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 10.

In 2022, there were over 700 blankets collected and $500 during the drive.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. For every $8 collected, one new blanket can be bought.

The Bettendorf Rotary aims to get 4000 blankets donated this year, which is an increase over last year. The full drive runs until Dec. 17.

For more information Rotaryblanketdrive.org.

Public drop-off locations for new, or clean, gently-used blankets are the following:

Bettendorf Public Library - 2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf

Bettendorf City Hall – 1609 State Street, Bettendorf

K & K Hardware & Lumber – 1818 Grant Street, Bettendorf

Duck Creek Tire & Service/Ron’s Toy Box – 4000 Middle Rd., Bettendorf

American Bank - 53rd - 4301 E 53rd St, Davenport

TBK Bank Sports Plex, level 2 fitness - 4850 Competition Dr, Bettendorf

All Scott County YMCAs – Bittner YMCA – 630 E. 4th Steet, Davenport North Family YMCA – 624 W. 53rd Street, Davenport West Family YMCA – 3503 W. Locust Street, Davenport Bettendorf Family YMCA – 3800 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf Utica Ridge YMCA – 4885 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport



