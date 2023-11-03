Lighting of Genesis Remembrance Tree set for Nov. 6

Annual lighting of Genesis Remembrance Tree set for Nov. 6
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Amid the tenderness of the holiday season, Genesis Hospice invites viewers to join a quiet time of reflection and remembrance honoring the memory of those most dear.

The sparkling lights of the Remembrance Tree honor lost loved ones as a symbol that their legacy continues to shine will be held on Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at Genesis Hospice at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf. F

Family and friends are welcome to gather for this special service during the sharing of readings, musical selections, and other opportunities for remembrance.

Individual “light” sponsors are invited to make a donation of $10 to honor the memory of loved ones to help illuminate the Genesis Hospice Remembrance Tree here. Proceeds from the Remembrance Tree will benefit Genesis Hospice.

To view scrolls from previous years click here.

For more complete information about the 2023 lighting, visit here.

