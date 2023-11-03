Lighting of Genesis Remembrance Tree set for Nov. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Amid the tenderness of the holiday season, Genesis Hospice invites viewers to join a quiet time of reflection and remembrance honoring the memory of those most dear.

The sparkling lights of the Remembrance Tree honor lost loved ones as a symbol that their legacy continues to shine will be held on Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at Genesis Hospice at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf. F

Family and friends are welcome to gather for this special service during the sharing of readings, musical selections, and other opportunities for remembrance.

Individual “light” sponsors are invited to make a donation of $10 to honor the memory of loved ones to help illuminate the Genesis Hospice Remembrance Tree here. Proceeds from the Remembrance Tree will benefit Genesis Hospice.

