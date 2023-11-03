MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Midwest Bath Co. is a bathroom remodeling business serving Illinois and Iowa from 4270 27th Street, Moline.

Darron Steagall discusses the specialty of the company as a provider of showers, bathtubs, and walk-in baths that offer top-quality safety and durability that customers need and demand alongside beautiful design and amenity options.

In particular, there is a focus on shower/tub remodeling capabilities and the amazing before and after possibilities. Choosing to do a bathroom upgrade before the holidays would be timely to prepare for the onslaught of visitors.

Viewers are invited to call to schedule a risk-free, in-home consultation at 563-396-2433. Design consultants will bring samples, grab measurements, and allow the customer to start selecting and designing.

Midwest Bath Co. will provide a “down-to-the-penny” quote that will be good for an entire year.

There are some promotional deals and special financing opportunities available as discussed during the interview including a free $50 Amazon gift card for an appointment and $500 off the installation of a new walk-in shower. Additionally, there is a PSL discount worth $550 (watch the video for the information).

For more information, visit Midwest Bath Co. online at https://www.midwestbath.com/ or call 563-396-2433 or 888-838-7138.

