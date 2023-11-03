Midwest Bath

Midwest Bath remodel example.
Midwest Bath remodel example.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Midwest Bath Co. is a bathroom remodeling business serving Illinois and Iowa from 4270 27th Street, Moline.

Darron Steagall discusses the specialty of the company as a provider of showers, bathtubs, and walk-in baths that offer top-quality safety and durability that customers need and demand alongside beautiful design and amenity options.

In particular, there is a focus on shower/tub remodeling capabilities and the amazing before and after possibilities. Choosing to do a bathroom upgrade before the holidays would be timely to prepare for the onslaught of visitors.

Viewers are invited to call to schedule a risk-free, in-home consultation at 563-396-2433. Design consultants will bring samples, grab measurements, and allow the customer to start selecting and designing.

Midwest Bath Co. will provide a “down-to-the-penny” quote that will be good for an entire year.

There are some promotional deals and special financing opportunities available as discussed during the interview including a free $50 Amazon gift card for an appointment and $500 off the installation of a new walk-in shower. Additionally, there is a PSL discount worth $550 (watch the video for the information).

For more information, visit Midwest Bath Co. online at https://www.midwestbath.com/ or call 563-396-2433 or 888-838-7138.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

Fudge Pecan Pie available at Blue Spruce General Store
Blue Spruce General Store and Paula’s Fudge Pecan Pie
Fudge Pecan Pie available at Blue Spruce General Store
Blue Spruce General Store and Paula's Fudge Pecan Pie
Midwest Bath before and after
Midwest Bath
Stonedrift Spa, Galena, IL
Stonedrift Spa