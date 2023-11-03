Mix 96.1 switches to ‘All-Christmas ' music station format

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 3.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s a holly, jolly radio station. iHeart Radio in charge of local station 96.1, Mix 96, has announced it will be switching to an all-Christmas music station format in November.

The switch is scheduled to take place at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 and remain through Christmas Day, according to Mark Manuel a spokesperson with Mix 96 and iHeart Radio.

iHeart is located at 3535 East Kimberly Road in Davenport. The spokesperson also added that the Mix 96 studio will be decked out in an assortment of Christmas decorations.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Sunday, October 29, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Davenport Police saw a Chevy Impala speeding and...
Police identify 2 killed in Davenport crash
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

Upcoming Shows coming to the QCA.
Upcoming shows coming to the QC to round out 2023
The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov. 3.
Fastcast: Friday, Nov. 3, noon
KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Pleasant temperatures this weekend
Decision 2023
Decision 2023: What do candidates say are Davenport’s biggest challenges?