Mix 96.1 switches to ‘All-Christmas ' music station format

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s a holly, jolly radio station. iHeart Radio in charge of local station 96.1, Mix 96, has announced it will be switching to an all-Christmas music station format in November.

The switch is scheduled to take place at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 and remain through Christmas Day, according to Mark Manuel a spokesperson with Mix 96 and iHeart Radio.

iHeart is located at 3535 East Kimberly Road in Davenport. The spokesperson also added that the Mix 96 studio will be decked out in an assortment of Christmas decorations.

