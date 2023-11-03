Need-to-know November events in the QCA

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 3.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Looking for plans in the Quad Cities Area? Look no further. Here’s several events taking place during the month of November.

Festivals and Markets

Saturday, Nov. 4, Fall Fest at the Freight House Farmers Market

“Come join in on all the fun and flavors fall has to offer!”
  • What? Fall festival with food, live music, shopping, a variety of local vendors, and more
  • When? Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
  • Where? Freight House Farmers Market, 421 West River Drive, Davenport, Iowa
  • Additional information: Click here
Fall Festival at Freight House Farmers Market
Fall Festival at Freight House Farmers Market(Freight House Farmers Market)

Saturday, Nov. 4, Meadowview Makers Market

“Stop by Meadowview of Davenport to pick up all of your holiday gifts and decorations! We will have a wide variety of vendors, with homemade crafts, jewelry, treats, and décor. Lunch will be available for purchase.”
  • What? Meadowview Markers Market
  • When? Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Where? Meadowview of Davenport, 5330 Belle Ave, Davenport, Iowa
  • Additional information: Click here
Meadowview Makers Market
Meadowview Makers Market(Meadowview of Davenport)

Sunday Nov. 5, Fall Fest at the Freight House Farmers Market

“Come join in on all the fun and flavors fall has to offer!”
  • What? Fall festival with food, live music, shopping, a variety of local vendors, and more
  • When? Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.
  • Where? Freight House Farmers Market, 421 West River Drive, Davenport, Iowa
  • Additional information: Click here
Fall Festival at Freight House Farmers Market
Fall Festival at Freight House Farmers Market(Freight House Farmers Market)

Sunday Nov. 5, Fall Craft & Vendor Show

“Join us for our 6th annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show!”
  • What? Fall Craft & Vendor Show at Stoney Creek Hotel
  • When? Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Where? Stoney Creek Hotel, 138 17th Street, Moline, Ill. 61244
  • How? Admission is free
  • Additional information: Click here
Fall Craft Show at Stoney Creek Hotel.
Fall Craft Show at Stoney Creek Hotel.(Stoney Creek Hotel)

Saturday Nov. 18 Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

“Plenty of vendors, food, beverage, and entertainment for the kids and so much more.”
  • What? Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair
  • When? Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where? Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Lombard Street, Davenport, Iowa
  • How? Admission is free
  • Additional information: Click here
Holiday Vendor Fair at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Holiday Vendor Fair at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds(Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds)

Sunday Nov. 19 Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

“Join us for our 6th annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show!”
  • What? Fall Craft & Vendor Show at Stoney Creek Hotel
  • When? Sunday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Where? Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Lombard Street, Davenport, Iowa
  • How? Admission is free
  • Additional information: Click here
Holiday Vendor Fair at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Holiday Vendor Fair at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds(Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds)

Sports events

Friday, Nov. 10, Quad City Storm Hockey vs. Fayetteville

The Quad Cities is filled with a passion for hockey. The QC Storm plays at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.
  • What? Quad City Storm vs. Fayetteville
  • When? Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Where? Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.
  • How? Buy tickets here
(KWQC)

Saturday, Nov. 11, Quad City Storm Hockey vs. Fayetteville

The Quad Cities is filled with a passion for hockey. The QC Storm plays at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.
  • What? Quad City Storm vs. Fayetteville
  • When? Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
  • Where? Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.
  • How? Buy tickets here
(KWQC)

Wednesday, Nov. 22, Quad City Storm Hockey vs. Evansville

The Quad Cities is filled with a passion for hockey. The QC Storm plays at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.
  • What? Quad City Storm vs. Evansville
  • When? Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.
  • Where? Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.
  • How? Buy tickets here
(KWQC)

Friday, Nov. 24, Quad City Storm Hockey vs. Evansville

The Quad Cities is filled with a passion for hockey. The QC Storm plays at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.
  • What? Quad City Storm vs. Evansville
  • When? Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
  • Where? Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.
  • How? Buy tickets here
(KWQC)

Saturday, Nov. 25, Quad City Storm Hockey vs. Evansville

The Quad Cities is filled with a passion for hockey. The QC Storm plays at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.
  • What? Quad City Storm vs. Evansville
  • When? Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
  • Where? Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.
  • How? Buy tickets here
(KWQC)

Parades

Saturday, Nov. 18 - Festival of Trees Holiday Parade

“The largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest is back and broadcast live by KWQC-TV6 News. Don’t miss out on the annual kick-off to the holiday season in downtown Davenport.”
  • What? Festival of Trees Holiday Parade
  • When? Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
  • Where? Downtown Davenport
  • Additional information: Free to attend event. Click here
Festival of Trees Parade, 2023
Festival of Trees Parade, 2023(Festival of Trees, Quad City Arts)

Pop-Ups

Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 - Analog Pizza & Arcade returns with ‘QC’s largest holiday pop-up, super awesome Christmas Time III’

Analog Pizza & Arcade, a concept by Bummer City Inc., the hospitality and creative studio behind Armored Gardens, Devon’s Complaint Dept. and Analog Arcade Bar has announced plans to bring back their ‘Christmas Pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time’ for a third year at their Moline location.
Analog Pizza & Arcade announced return of Christmas pop-up bar.
Analog Pizza & Arcade announced return of Christmas pop-up bar.(Analog Pizza)

Beer Festivals

Saturday, Nov. 25 - Frogtown Craft Beer Festival

“The third annual Frogtown Craft Beer Festival will be back this Nov. 25 inside the Rust Belt.”
  • What? Frogtown Craft Beer Festival, 30 plus breweries, live music, food, and merch sales
  • When? Saturday, Nov. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. doors open at noon
  • Where? The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline, Ill. 61244
  • How? Tickets range from $30 to $50. Purchase tickets, here
  • Additional info: Click here
Frogtown Craft Beer Festival, 2023
Frogtown Craft Beer Festival, 2023(Frogtown Craft Beer Festival)

