Need-to-know November events in the QCA

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Looking for plans in the Quad Cities Area? Look no further. Here’s several events taking place during the month of November.

Festivals and Markets

Saturday, Nov. 4, Fall Fest at the Freight House Farmers Market

“Come join in on all the fun and flavors fall has to offer!”

What? Fall festival with food, live music, shopping, a variety of local vendors, and more

When? Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

Where? Freight House Farmers Market, 421 West River Drive, Davenport, Iowa

Additional information: Click here

Saturday, Nov. 4, Meadowview Makers Market

“Stop by Meadowview of Davenport to pick up all of your holiday gifts and decorations! We will have a wide variety of vendors, with homemade crafts, jewelry, treats, and décor. Lunch will be available for purchase.”

What? Meadowview Markers Market

When? Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where? Meadowview of Davenport, 5330 Belle Ave, Davenport, Iowa

Additional information: Click here

Sunday Nov. 5, Fall Fest at the Freight House Farmers Market

“Come join in on all the fun and flavors fall has to offer!”

What? Fall festival with food, live music, shopping, a variety of local vendors, and more

When? Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

Where? Freight House Farmers Market, 421 West River Drive, Davenport, Iowa

Additional information: Click here

Sunday Nov. 5, Fall Craft & Vendor Show

“Join us for our 6th annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show!”

What? Fall Craft & Vendor Show at Stoney Creek Hotel

When? Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where? Stoney Creek Hotel, 138 17th Street, Moline, Ill. 61244

How? Admission is free

Additional information: Click here

Saturday Nov. 18 Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

“Plenty of vendors, food, beverage, and entertainment for the kids and so much more.”

What? Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair

When? Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where? Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Lombard Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Admission is free

Additional information: Click here

Sunday Nov. 19 Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

“Join us for our 6th annual Fall Craft and Vendor Show!”

What? Fall Craft & Vendor Show at Stoney Creek Hotel

When? Sunday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where? Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Lombard Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Admission is free

Additional information: Click here

Sports events

Friday, Nov. 10, Quad City Storm Hockey vs. Fayetteville

The Quad Cities is filled with a passion for hockey. The QC Storm plays at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.

What? Quad City Storm vs. Fayetteville

When? Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Buy tickets here

Saturday, Nov. 11, Quad City Storm Hockey vs. Fayetteville

The Quad Cities is filled with a passion for hockey. The QC Storm plays at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.

What? Quad City Storm vs. Fayetteville

When? Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Buy tickets here

Wednesday, Nov. 22, Quad City Storm Hockey vs. Evansville

The Quad Cities is filled with a passion for hockey. The QC Storm plays at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.

What? Quad City Storm vs. Evansville

When? Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Buy tickets here

Friday, Nov. 24, Quad City Storm Hockey vs. Evansville

The Quad Cities is filled with a passion for hockey. The QC Storm plays at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.

What? Quad City Storm vs. Evansville

When? Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Buy tickets here

Saturday, Nov. 25, Quad City Storm Hockey vs. Evansville

The Quad Cities is filled with a passion for hockey. The QC Storm plays at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, Ill.

What? Quad City Storm vs. Evansville

When? Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Buy tickets here

Parades

Saturday, Nov. 18 - Festival of Trees Holiday Parade

“The largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest is back and broadcast live by KWQC-TV6 News. Don’t miss out on the annual kick-off to the holiday season in downtown Davenport.”

What? Festival of Trees Holiday Parade

When? Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Where? Downtown Davenport

Additional information: Free to attend event. Free to attend event. Click here

Pop-Ups

Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 - Analog Pizza & Arcade returns with ‘QC’s largest holiday pop-up, super awesome Christmas Time III’

Analog Pizza & Arcade, a concept by Bummer City Inc., the hospitality and creative studio behind Armored Gardens, Devon’s Complaint Dept. and Analog Arcade Bar has announced plans to bring back their ‘Christmas Pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time’ for a third year at their Moline location.

What? Christmas pop-up bar

When? Nov. 1 to Dec. 31

Where? Analog Pizza and Arcade, 1405 5th Avenue in Moline, Ill.

Additional information: Click here

Beer Festivals

Saturday, Nov. 25 - Frogtown Craft Beer Festival

“The third annual Frogtown Craft Beer Festival will be back this Nov. 25 inside the Rust Belt.”

What? Frogtown Craft Beer Festival, 30 plus breweries, live music, food, and merch sales

When? Saturday, Nov. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. doors open at noon

Where? The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline, Ill. 61244

How? Tickets range from $30 to $50. Tickets range from $30 to $50. Purchase tickets, here

Additional info: Click here

