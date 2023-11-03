MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -World Stroke Day was observed on Sunday, Oct. 29 to raise awareness of statistics that indicate that strokes are sadly, all too common and will happen to 1 in 4 of us.

Choosing where to receive care after a life-changing illness (such as a stroke) or injury is an important decision for patients and their families. At The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, affiliated with Encompass Health, they are committed to being a leading provider of inpatient rehabilitation for stroke, brain injury, hip fracture and other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute provides compassionate care for rehabilitation from expert teams of physical, occupational and speech therapists; physicians; nurses; dietitians; pharmacists; and case managers who work together to create a plan to help you meet your unique goals.

Rehabilitation is covered in full or part by most health insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. The institute has contracts with most major insurance companies and is willing to negotiate with other companies, as needed.

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute is located at 653 52nd Avenue, Moline, IL. For more information, visit the institute online at https://encompasshealth.com/quadcitiesrehab call 309-581-3600.

