RAGBRAI reveals logo for 2024 ride

The top stories for the Quad Cities area on Nov. 3.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ahead of it’s upcoming registration, RAGBRAI revealed the 2024 logo.

“The spirit of this ride is built around the people and communities of Iowa,” said Matt Phippen, RAGBRAI ride director. “They’ve made this ride world class for fifty years and inspire us every day in the work we do to produce this event.”

According to the RAGBRAI website, the inspiration for this year’s logo comes from the stories of the riders being welcomed into the lives of the people in Iowa.

The 50th RAGBRAI ended in Davenport with a tire dip in the Mississippi River.

