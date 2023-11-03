Recently retired Ross’ Restaurant owner dies

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The recently retired owner of Ross’ Restaurant has died.

Cynthia (Ross) Freidhof, 72, of Bettendorf, died Thursday at home “surrounded by her family,” according to her obituary on Legacy.com.

She and husband Ron Freidhof owned Ross’ Restaurant, a staple of the Quad-Cities, for over 50 years.

The couple announced Oct. 17 that they would retire. The building in Bettendorf would be for sale, but their children would continue Ross’ at another location.

The original location was right next to the old Interstate 74 bridge off-ramp, making the “Home of the Magic Mountain” a popular stop for political candidates over the years.

In 2020, Cynthia Freidhof said she wasn’t sure how many presidential candidates visited, but it was over a hundred. “Politicians of all different sorts. Rudy Giuliani, Rand Paul, Ron Paul, Biden, and Obama. I could just go on and on. We’ve had so many,” she said.

The restaurant’s sign was a beacon to hungry travelers but the restaurant had to be relocated when the current bridge was planned. Ross’ was one of the last properties to be sold to the Iowa Department of Transportation in 2014. It was torn down in 2015 and reopened at a new location on Falcon Avenue the same year.

According to the obituary, the former Cynthia Lee Ross was born in 1951 in Davenport and graduated from Central High School and Iowa State University. “She married the love of her life Ronald Freidhof on June 9, 1973, in Bettendorf.”

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Church, Bettendorf. Trimble Crematory in Moline is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Heritage Church Mission Fund.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.