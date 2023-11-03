Ski swap and improvements at Snowstar in Andalusia

By Marcia Lense
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s a fun sport, but ski equipment is expensive, according to Gary Pearsall with the Snowstar Ski Patrol. The volunteer group is holding its annual ski swap event on Nov. 4, 2023 as a fundraiser. People can drop off used skiing and snowboarding equipment to sell, or they can come shop for used and new items, or both. Proceeds from the sale will help pay for equipment, continuing education, and training for the 26-member ski patrol team.

Last season was disappointing with little to no snowfall over the winter months, but Snowstar has new snow guns and snow-making chemicals to help ensure there is snow on the slopes. Pearsall says they have also added a lane on the tube hill for extreme tubing. He says they’ve created bumps on the hill to provide some extra thrills as tubers ride down. The extreme tube hill with have age restrictions.

If you would like to participate in the ski swap, drop off items to sell between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. The sale begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. at Snowstar in Andalusia, Illinois.

