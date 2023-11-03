Tree falls on power line, causes major power outage in Illinois Quad Cities

Nearly 7,000 customers were without power early Friday Morning in the Illinois Quad Cities.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KWQC) - A significant power outage was reported early Friday morning in the Illinois Quad Cities.

According to MidAmerican, a power outage was reported around 4:40 a.m. after a tree fell on a power line.

MidAmerican says they have crews onsite and more on the way to remove the tree and restore power.

At its peak, nearly 7,000 customers were without power.

MidAmerican says they will keep TV6 updated as crews work on the issue.

You can check the status of the outage by clicking here.

