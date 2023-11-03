Veteran reshapes life with newfound hobby, blacksmithing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One U.S. Army veteran has found a way to overcome his post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with a newly found hobby, blacksmithing.

Cpt. Clinton Merrit is a U.S. Army veteran who says once he got back home to the states, he realized that he had all of the symptoms of PTSD.

Cpt. Merrit said he found himself being unable to find enjoyment in his usual hobbies because of his experiences overseas in Iraq, and that’s when he decided to take up a brand new hobby, blacksmithing.

“I would do things that I used to enjoy, and it made me sad...,” reflected Cpt. Merrit. “I realized something was wrong with me and so I tried getting help, and the help didn’t help very much. So, I decided I would try to learn something new. Something that was entirely different from all of the things that I used to enjoy, since those are the things that made me sad. And, I thought, blacksmithing is interesting.”

Cpt. Merrit says blacksmithing is what helped him reclaim his mental health and that’s why he finds it so important to share. So much so that he has begun teaching classes to pass the trade along to others who are interested in learning.

Cpt. Merrit added that he plans to showcase his blacksmithing works at this weekend’s Freight House Farmers Market.

