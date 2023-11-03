Where do you play? Forest Preserve District survey wants feedback

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District wants to know where you like to boat, camp, fish, hike or swim.

The district’s online survey asks for feedback about education, conservation and recreation.

“The results will help us create a roadmap for how we can continue to improve,” Forest Preserve District director Jeff Craver said.

The survey asks about everything from Illiniwek and Loud Thunder forest preserves to Niabi Zoo to places to bike, hike and picnic.

The survey will be available until Nov. 17. Completing it should take less than 15 minutes.

“Feedback is invaluable to making sure the services throughout the District are connecting everyone to outdoor experiences and the need for conservation in our community,” Craver said.

At the end of the survey you will be entered to win one of five $20 Visa gift cards.

